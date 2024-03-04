Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 262,970 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1,560.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 301,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,770,000 after buying an additional 283,143 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 12.4% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 29.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 39,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $87.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ED. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ED

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.