ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 1.4% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,756,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,354,009,000 after purchasing an additional 334,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,486,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,495,927,000 after acquiring an additional 386,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,028,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,440,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.91 on Monday, hitting $112.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,753,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,569,938. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $132.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

