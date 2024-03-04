Conflux Price Tops $0.31 (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 4th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $147.98 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 27% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,305.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.97 or 0.00681639 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00136658 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00051984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007301 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.54 or 0.00224019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.99 or 0.00161365 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00043894 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,976,543,715 coins and its circulating supply is 3,751,557,575 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,976,435,148.73 with 3,751,435,139.03 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.31055191 USD and is up 12.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $144,497,502.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

