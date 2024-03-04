Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $701.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Conduent has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.03.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.
Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.
