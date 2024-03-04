Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Conduent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $701.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Conduent has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conduent

About Conduent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 31.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 14,451.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Conduent by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.