Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.
Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance
TSE:CMG opened at C$10.08 on Monday. Computer Modelling Group has a 1 year low of C$6.21 and a 1 year high of C$10.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$818.80 million, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.
Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of C$33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3499142 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at Computer Modelling Group
In other news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total transaction of C$101,500.00. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $407,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
About Computer Modelling Group
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
