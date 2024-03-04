Compound Market Capitalization Achieves $756.16 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One Compound token can now be bought for $93.52 or 0.00143082 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $756.16 million and approximately $80.15 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00038169 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00019561 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002296 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,085,923 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,085,886.89545273 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 89.37431577 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 469 active market(s) with $77,736,269.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.