Compound (COMP) Market Cap Reaches $714.10 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last week, Compound has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for $88.31 or 0.00132579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $714.10 million and approximately $93.88 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,085,932 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,085,886.89545273 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 89.37431577 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 469 active market(s) with $77,736,269.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

