Comparing Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) & GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF)

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) and GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vital Farms and GrainCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Farms 0 4 4 0 2.50 GrainCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vital Farms presently has a consensus price target of $17.86, suggesting a potential downside of 2.21%. Given Vital Farms’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than GrainCorp.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Farms $362.05 million 2.10 $1.25 million $0.45 40.58 GrainCorp N/A N/A N/A $0.22 21.91

This table compares Vital Farms and GrainCorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vital Farms has higher revenue and earnings than GrainCorp. GrainCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vital Farms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.2% of Vital Farms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of GrainCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Vital Farms shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Farms and GrainCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Farms 4.53% 11.81% 8.72% GrainCorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vital Farms beats GrainCorp on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc., a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About GrainCorp

(Get Free Report)

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, animal fats, and used cooking oils and vegetable oils for animal feed purposes; handles, processes, and stores grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils. It also supplies vegetable oil and molasses-based feed supplements to enhance farm productivity; and produces canola oil and canola meal. In addition, the company provides blended and single oils, infant nutrition, bakery products, margarines, spreads, and frying shortening; crushes oilseed products used in cooking oils, spreads and shortenings, prepared foods, meal for dairy, poultry and livestock, cosmetics, and lubricants; and operates bulk port terminals. Further, it engages in the procurement, shipping, accreditation, and value-added supply of tallow and used cooking oil. GrainCorp Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

