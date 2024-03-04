Comparing Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) and Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) and Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Triumph Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 13.55% 9.47% 0.74% Triumph Financial 8.69% 5.14% 0.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Triumph Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $160.55 million 1.22 $21.75 million $1.24 8.99 Triumph Financial $472.59 million 3.70 $41.08 million $1.60 46.88

Volatility and Risk

Triumph Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp. Colony Bankcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Financial has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Colony Bankcorp and Triumph Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Triumph Financial 2 5 0 0 1.71

Triumph Financial has a consensus price target of $62.67, suggesting a potential downside of 16.46%. Given Triumph Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Triumph Financial is more favorable than Colony Bankcorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.7% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Triumph Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Triumph Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Triumph Financial beats Colony Bankcorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans. It also provides electronic banking services, debit cards, insurance brokerage services, mortgage warehouse facilities, and transportation factoring services, as well as payments services offered through TriumphPay platform, a payments network for the over-the-road trucking industry. The company was formerly known as Triumph Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Triumph Financial Inc. in December 2022. Triumph Financial Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

