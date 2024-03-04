Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Short Interest Up 13.4% in February

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,300 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the January 31st total of 325,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,550,000 after acquiring an additional 217,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,219,000 after acquiring an additional 24,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,835,000 after acquiring an additional 39,430 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,057,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

CHCT stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.97. 35,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,320. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 871.43%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

