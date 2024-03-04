Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $45.19 on Monday. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.15%.

In related news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,780.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.70 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,780.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,501 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $170,708.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,532 shares of company stock valued at $832,774. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Community Bank System by 328.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,681,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Community Bank System by 287.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,037,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,486,000 after acquiring an additional 647,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,870,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $14,612,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

