CommScope’s (COMM) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COMM. StockNews.com cut shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America cut CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.10 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.43.

Shares of COMM opened at $1.14 on Monday. CommScope has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $240.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in CommScope by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

