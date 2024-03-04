Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Down 16.6% in February

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the January 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trading Up 1.6 %

CMWAY traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,181. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.45. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $59.95 and a one year high of $78.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $1.3732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

