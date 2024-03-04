Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,181,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,239,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,181,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,239,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $30,853.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,087 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBSH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $51.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.06. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.78. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $62.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

