Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Position Increased by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.15% of Comfort Systems USA worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,527,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at $253,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after purchasing an additional 216,200 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth about $7,053,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total value of $339,804.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,630.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy bought 784 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.32 per share, with a total value of $149,994.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $246,228.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total transaction of $339,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,630.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,814 shares of company stock worth $7,222,505 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE FIX traded up $5.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $320.20. 140,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,170. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.82 and its 200 day moving average is $198.18. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.09 and a fifty-two week high of $329.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FIX. DA Davidson increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

