Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,500 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the January 31st total of 691,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 232.8 days.
Coloplast A/S Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CLPBF remained flat at $127.71 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.43. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $99.78 and a 52 week high of $145.05.
Coloplast A/S Company Profile
