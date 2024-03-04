Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,500 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the January 31st total of 691,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 232.8 days.

Coloplast A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CLPBF remained flat at $127.71 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.43. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $99.78 and a 52 week high of $145.05.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.