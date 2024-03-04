Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL) Plans $0.36 Interim Dividend

Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.
Coles Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.19.
Coles Group Company Profile
