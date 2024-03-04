Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL) Plans $0.36 Interim Dividend

Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.

Coles Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.19.

Get Coles Group alerts:

Coles Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets and Liquor segments. The company operates various supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.