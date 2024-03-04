Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Codexis to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $324.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.04. Codexis has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $5.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Codexis by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

