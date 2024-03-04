Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Stake Reduced by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,658 shares during the quarter. Coastal Financial accounts for 2.5% of EJF Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. EJF Capital LLC owned 0.99% of Coastal Financial worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCB. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Coastal Financial by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 160,706 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial in the first quarter valued at $2,529,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after buying an additional 66,778 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 60,876 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,300,000 after buying an additional 58,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CCB stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.15. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.63.

Coastal Financial Profile

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $124.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.40 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

