Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $700.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $630.00 to $700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTAS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $571.29.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $628.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $636.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $606.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in Cintas by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $2,962,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $1,289,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

