Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Raised to $65.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CIEN. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $60.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84. Ciena has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $3,833,044.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,942,964.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $3,833,044.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,006 shares in the company, valued at $22,942,964.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,242 shares of company stock worth $5,642,792. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ciena by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 351,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,809,000 after buying an additional 86,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

