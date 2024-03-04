Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Reduced by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevatus Welath Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 2,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,108,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,959,000 after purchasing an additional 663,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 96,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 41,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $4.31 on Monday, reaching $148.50. 7,543,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,722,461. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

