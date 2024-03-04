Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is London Co. of Virginia’s 9th Largest Position

London Co. of Virginia lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,238,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 73,287 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.3% of London Co. of Virginia’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Chevron were worth $377,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 15,457.0% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 570.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

Chevron Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,708,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,749,174. The company has a market capitalization of $277.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

