Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Announces $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.

Chesapeake Energy has a payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chesapeake Energy to earn $6.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $82.81 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHK. TheStreet cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

