Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.46. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHMI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

(Get Free Report)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.