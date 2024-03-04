Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.58

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.58 and last traded at $38.51, with a volume of 10618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHEF has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Chefs' Warehouse Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 2.22.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.67 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chefs' Warehouse

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $180,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,549.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chefs' Warehouse

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

See Also

