Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Short Interest Update

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the January 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Performance

CMCM opened at $2.58 on Monday. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Cheetah Mobile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

