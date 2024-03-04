ChargePoint (CHPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 119.40% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. ChargePoint’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect ChargePoint to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ChargePoint Price Performance
ChargePoint stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ChargePoint by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,942,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after acquiring an additional 301,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 43.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,507,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,433,000 after buying an additional 1,063,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.05.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
