CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$5.85

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares set a C$4.75 target price on CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.43.

Shares of CEU stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,540. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.95. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$2.30 and a 52-week high of C$4.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.73.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$538.23 million. Research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.5947631 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Richard Lee Baxter sold 325,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total transaction of C$1,071,862.26. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

