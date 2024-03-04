Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives $76.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

CDAY stock opened at $69.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,275.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

