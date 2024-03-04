Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Gap Up to $41.44

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.44, but opened at $44.04. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $43.16, with a volume of 39,714 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Centrus Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $2.80. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 491.41% and a net margin of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 16,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $646,777.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 105.0% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 328,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after buying an additional 168,425 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 1,086.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 176,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 161,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 18.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,404,000 after buying an additional 116,848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $2,346,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 28.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 87,191 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

