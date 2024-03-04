Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Receives $64.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.71.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CSR. Compass Point upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Centerspace from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centerspace from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.
Institutional Trading of Centerspace
Centerspace Stock Performance
Shares of Centerspace stock opened at $56.00 on Monday. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $842.97 million, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Centerspace Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.76%.
About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
