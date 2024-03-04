Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,072 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $34,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Centene by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,778,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,882,000 after purchasing an additional 423,324 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,251,000 after purchasing an additional 134,892 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Centene by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,566,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,788,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,351,000 after acquiring an additional 704,684 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. UBS Group upped their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

CNC opened at $77.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.30. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

