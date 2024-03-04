Cencora (NYSE:COR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $240.44

Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $240.44 and last traded at $239.42, with a volume of 97445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $237.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cencora in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.90.

Cencora Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.05 and a 200 day moving average of $202.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $72.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 323.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total value of $991,639,906.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,277,561 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,000,635.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $5,053,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,027,481.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total transaction of $991,639,906.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,277,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,000,635.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,241,895 shares of company stock valued at $997,634,427. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COR. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cencora by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

