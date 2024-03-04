Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Given Buy Rating at Roth Mkm

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 395.05% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLRB
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.
About Cellectar Biosciences
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cellectar Biosciences
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.