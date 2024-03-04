Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Given Buy Rating at Roth Mkm

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 395.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Cellectar Biosciences stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,767. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

