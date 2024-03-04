Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.61

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.61 and last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 3787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Trading Down 1.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 199,107 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth $12,913,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.