CEEK VR Market Capitalization Tops $54.90 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $54.90 million and approximately $7.00 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0681 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 27.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00015896 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00022712 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001326 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,563.72 or 0.99926418 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007920 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.40 or 0.00144722 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06842915 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $7,351,905.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.