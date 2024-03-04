CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Up 21.6% in February

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,200 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the January 31st total of 534,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,502.0 days.

CCL Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCDBF remained flat at $50.72 during trading on Monday. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.99.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films in Canada, the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia.

