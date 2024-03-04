CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) PT Raised to $50.00

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CAVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on CAVA Group from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CAVA Group from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.10.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CAVA

CAVA Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $58.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.01. CAVA Group has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $59.84.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CAVA Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CAVA Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CAVA Group by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 56,752 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in CAVA Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CAVA Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,315,000 after buying an additional 105,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in CAVA Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 495,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,300,000 after buying an additional 63,347 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.