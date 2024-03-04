Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,072,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,145 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Caterpillar worth $565,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $337.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,250. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $338.79. The stock has a market cap of $168.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

