Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) versus LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Critical Comparison

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) and LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and LG Display’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A LG Display -22.07% -45.72% -12.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and LG Display, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A LG Display 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and LG Display’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A $77.38 0.10 LG Display $20.24 billion N/A -$2.15 billion ($4.93) -0.85

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LG Display. LG Display is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.1% of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of LG Display shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of LG Display shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. beats LG Display on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays. The company also provides display panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. It operates in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, Poland, and other European countries. The company was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in March 2008. LG Display Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

