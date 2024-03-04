Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CASY traded up $7.27 on Monday, reaching $314.12. 93,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,217. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $314.94.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

CASY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.50.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

