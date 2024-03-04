Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) announced a 1 dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Cascades’s previous 1 dividend of $0.12.

Cascades Stock Performance

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$10.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$10.20 and a 1 year high of C$15.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cascades from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.00.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

