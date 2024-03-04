Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Lowered to C$41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPX. CIBC reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Desjardins cut their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$46.27.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CPX

Capital Power Stock Performance

Capital Power Announces Dividend

Shares of CPX opened at C$38.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.07. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$35.11 and a 12-month high of C$46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total transaction of C$64,260.00. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.