Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 32.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of BBAI traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.42. 24,092,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,882,026. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 3.86.

In other news, Director Raluca Dinu sold 13,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $25,015.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 773,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raluca Dinu sold 13,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $25,015.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 773,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,389.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in BigBear.ai by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

