Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at Desjardins

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Desjardins from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CWB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.73.

Canadian Western Bank stock traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 112,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,506. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.83. The firm has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$22.96 and a twelve month high of C$31.64.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$291.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6658323 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$67,590.00. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

