Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe Sells 1,170 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$96.61, for a total transaction of C$113,033.70.
Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down C$1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$96.59. 767,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,211,561. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$86.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$87.01. The stock has a market cap of C$105.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$67.13 and a 12 month high of C$98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 59.51%.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
