Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target to $35.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $28.60 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EVBG. Truist Financial upped their price target on Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Everbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair cut Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of EVBG stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.43. 269,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,070. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,557.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,062 shares of company stock valued at $352,738 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 45,384 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $1,663,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $2,650,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 61,295 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 66,480 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

