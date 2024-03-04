Canaccord Genuity Group Increases National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$108.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$107.00 to C$108.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$107.08.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$106.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$102.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$95.58. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$84.27 and a one year high of C$108.17.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 14.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5939505 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank of Canada

In related news, Director Yvon Charest bought 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$103.19 per share, with a total value of C$34,155.89. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

