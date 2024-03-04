Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Bought by Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,503 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Bancorp makes up 5.2% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 2.66% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $12,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,749. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $77.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average of $61.66. The firm has a market cap of $486.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.57.

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 61.75%.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

